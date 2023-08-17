Madurai Bench of Madras HC quashes case against Lois Sophia over ‘fascist BJP down, down’ remark

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the case pending against Lois Sophia of Thoothukudi, who raised slogans against the BJP government at the Thoothukudi airport five years ago. According to the prosecution, Sophia, who was a research student, while alighting a Chennai-Thoothukudi flight on September 3, 2018, shouted 'fascist BJP down, down' at the then BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan at the airport.



Soundararajan had given a complaint to the airport manager and the latter in turn lodged a complaint with Pudukkottai police in Thoothukudi, who registered an FIR under sections 505 (1) (b) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to induce commission of offence against state or public tranquility), and 290 (public nuisance) of IPC and section 75 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888.



The police filed a final report omitting section 505 IPC alone and the case was taken on file by Judicial Magistrate-III of Thoothukudi and has been pending since then. Meanwhile, Sophia moved the high court in 2019 seeking to quash the case. She said the case against her is a 'classic example of throttling the voice of dissent by a person in authority'. She further alleged that the FIR was registered only due to the pressure exerted by Soundararajan.



Justice P Dhanabal, who heard her plea, observed that the offences mentioned in the FIR are trivial in nature and that the TN City Police Act does not even apply to Thoothukudi. He stated that the police failed to follow the procedure laid down in section 155 (Investigation of non-cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure- clause 2, which said 'no police officer shall investigate a non-cognizable case without the order of a magistrate having the power to try such case or commit the case for trial'.



The judge also took note of the fact that though the FIR was in a printed format, the 'section 505 (1) (b) IPC' was handwritten into the document, revealing that it had been inserted later. He, therefore, allowed Sophia's petition and quashed the case.

