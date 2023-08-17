Home States Tamil Nadu

MUTA, MUFA urge police to file FIR against MKU College Vice Principal

Madurai Kamaraj University

Representational image of Madurai Kamaraj University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) has urged the police to file an FIR against Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) College Vice Principal P Kabilan, who allegedly manhandled Associate Professor and MUTA State President AT Senthamarai Kannan, and provide police protection to Kannan.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, MUTA General Secretary M Nagarajan said Senthamarai Kannan, Associate Professor of Commerce at MKU College, reached the college premises at 8.15 am on Tuesday to attend the flag hoisting ceremony. "During then, Kabilan rushed towards Kannan and yelled at him asking why the SFI students lodged a complaint against him with the MKU Registrar. When Kannan said he had no knowledge of the incident, the vice principal retorted that he was lying and he knew everything since he was a state leader," he said.

"During the quarrel, Kabilan slapped the MUTA state president on the face and attacked him with a chair before threatening to kill him. Professors P Murugesan, M Mani, and Mala witnessed the whole incident. The CCTV footage of the attack must be soon secured from the college authorities. Though Senthamarai Kannan lodged a complaint immediately at Tallakulam police station, the police are yet to register an FIR. He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital," Nagarajan added.

Teachers stage protest demanding FIR against Kabilan

Over 100 members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA), MKU-Administrative Staff Association, TN Primary School Teachers Association, Tamil Nadu High School and Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, and TN PG Teachers Association staged a protest in front of the MKU campus on Wednesday condemning the attack on Senthamarai Kannan and urged the police officials to file an FIR against Kabilan at the earliest.

Later in the day, Tallakulam police filed FIRs against both Senthamarai Kannan and Kabilan based on their complaints.

