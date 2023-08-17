Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET: DMK’s hunger strike on August 20

The joint press statement of the functionaries of the youth wing, students wing and doctors wing of the party said the NEET has become a killer of the students.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Various wings of DMK have called for a hunger strike at district headquarters on August 20 across the state to condemn the union government for not exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET and Governor RN Ravi’s stand on the national test. 

The joint press statement of the functionaries of the youth wing, students wing and doctors wing of the party said the NEET has become a killer of the students. The statement further held Ravi, BJP and AIADMK responsible for the suicide of students. 

Recalling the concerted efforts taken by the DMK government to abrogate NEET and secure an exemption for the state, the statement assured the student community, “All we can say to students at this time is only one thing, the NEET exam is not permanent. CM will definitely abolish the NEET exam. The time for that is not far. We ask students to wait patiently with self-confidence.”

