 NLCIL bus turns turtle in premises, 36 staff members hurt

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As many as 36 NLCIL staff members sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in turned turtle in the premises, on Wednesday. Twenty-six employees are currently undergoing treatment at the NLCIL General Hospital.



As per sources from Neyveli, 37 NLCIL staff were en route from the entrance to the crawler yard (Mine II) morning in a pickup bus, on Wednesday morning. Just before arriving at the mine area, the bus' front axle broke, causing the driver to lose control, and the bus turned turtle on the road. On hearing the cries of those trapped inside the bus, others rushed to their help and rescued them.



Out of the 36 injured staff, 35 were transported to the NLCIL General Hospital. Police said, three staff members were discharged after being given first aid, while 26 continue to be admitted.



Among those severely injured include permanent staff V Saravanan (53) and K Palani (58), who were transferred to a hospital in Chennai, while society staff members Kaliyamorthy (40), Kandavel (49), Ramachandran (52), contract staff Velmurugan (45), and apprentice trainee Keerthivasan (18) were sent to a private medical college hospital in Puducherry.



Neyveli MLA Sabha Rajendran and NLCIL officials visited the injured at the hospital. A release from NLCIL affirmed that comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure the complete recovery of those injured.

