Parliamentary panel to scrutinise Tamil Nadu’s SC sub-plan

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Scheduled Caste sub-plan will be under the scrutiny of a 24-member parliamentary committee, likely to visit the state on August 26. The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has sought details of various centrally-sponsored schemes or projects being executed in the state, and the amount of funds earmarked for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes sub-plan component. The details are being sought for the year 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, official sources said.

The state government has been served a notice by the National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for allegedly diverting funds from Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) to implement the Rs 7,000 crore Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam. The state has clarified that a sum of Rs 1,540 crore from the centrally sponsored SCSP, which is part of the total allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the implementation of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam during 2023-24, will be spent only on SC beneficiaries.

The panel has also sought details on how many districts in the state were covered under SCSP; on whether any assessment of SCSP has been done by the state government and the details of the findings of the assessment if any. The state has also been asked to provide cases of harassment or atrocities on SC/STs that has come to the notice in the last five years and the action taken by the state for their disposal.

Sources said details have also been sought on the number of landless SCs and STs in the state. The parliamentary committee will be visiting Mahabalipuram on August 26 where they will meet Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena besides representatives of SC/ST employees welfare associations of public sector units, banks, boards, organisations and autonomous bodies.

