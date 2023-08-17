Puducherry celebrates de jure transfer of power

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry celebrated another year since the de jure transfer of power of the union territory to India on August 16, 1962. Dignitaries and citizens gathered at the Martyrs' Memorial Pillar and Memorial Hall to commemorate Puducherry's 62nd year since its accession to India, in Keezhur near Villianur, on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar unfurled the national flag at the memorial in the presence of Speaker R Selvam.



Even after India's independence, Puducherry remained under French rule. On November 1, 1954, the UT was liberated from French colonialism after a referendum, held on October 18, 1954, at Keezhur, a village bordering Tamil Nadu, witnessed 170 people voting in favour of acceding to India, while eight voted against it. The 'Treaty of Cessation' was signed.



Later, the Indian and French governments ratified the 'Treaty of Cessation' and initiated the de-jure transfer of the territory to India, on August 16, 1962. As a result, Puducherry also celebrates independence a day after India celebrates independence.



Lament for Neglected Tradition



Amidst the commemoration, the freedom fighters voiced their disappointment over the way in which independence has been celebrated in recent years. The event, which traditionally features the Lt Governor hoisting the national flag, has witnessed her absence for a few years now, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Critics argued that their absence undermines the significance of the martyrs' contributions and the historic day itself.



Call for Respect



A call resonated among the attendees to attribute greater respect and recognition of the martyrs who shaped Puducherry's destiny. Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs' memorial along with a guard of honour. Freedom fighters were honoured by Djeacoumar, Selvam, and Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma with shawls and sweets. MLA A John Kumar, District Collector E Vallavan, DGP B Srinivas, Secretary to Government D Manikandan, and others participated.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry celebrated another year since the de jure transfer of power of the union territory to India on August 16, 1962. Dignitaries and citizens gathered at the Martyrs' Memorial Pillar and Memorial Hall to commemorate Puducherry's 62nd year since its accession to India, in Keezhur near Villianur, on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar unfurled the national flag at the memorial in the presence of Speaker R Selvam. Even after India's independence, Puducherry remained under French rule. On November 1, 1954, the UT was liberated from French colonialism after a referendum, held on October 18, 1954, at Keezhur, a village bordering Tamil Nadu, witnessed 170 people voting in favour of acceding to India, while eight voted against it. The 'Treaty of Cessation' was signed. Later, the Indian and French governments ratified the 'Treaty of Cessation' and initiated the de-jure transfer of the territory to India, on August 16, 1962. As a result, Puducherry also celebrates independence a day after India celebrates independence. Lament for Neglected Tradition Amidst the commemoration, the freedom fighters voiced their disappointment over the way in which independence has been celebrated in recent years. The event, which traditionally features the Lt Governor hoisting the national flag, has witnessed her absence for a few years now, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Critics argued that their absence undermines the significance of the martyrs' contributions and the historic day itself. Call for Respect A call resonated among the attendees to attribute greater respect and recognition of the martyrs who shaped Puducherry's destiny. Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs' memorial along with a guard of honour. Freedom fighters were honoured by Djeacoumar, Selvam, and Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma with shawls and sweets. MLA A John Kumar, District Collector E Vallavan, DGP B Srinivas, Secretary to Government D Manikandan, and others participated.