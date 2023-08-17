Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry celebrates de jure transfer of power

Even after India's independence, Puducherry remained under French rule.

Published: 17th August 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry celebrates de jure transfer of power

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Puducherry celebrated another year since the de jure transfer of power of the union territory to India on August 16, 1962. Dignitaries and citizens gathered at the Martyrs' Memorial Pillar and Memorial Hall to commemorate Puducherry's 62nd year since its accession to India, in Keezhur near Villianur, on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar unfurled the national flag at the memorial in the presence of Speaker R Selvam.

Even after India's independence, Puducherry remained under French rule. On November 1, 1954, the UT was liberated from French colonialism after a referendum, held on October 18, 1954, at Keezhur, a village bordering Tamil Nadu, witnessed 170 people voting in favour of acceding to India, while eight voted against it. The 'Treaty of Cessation' was signed.

Later, the Indian and French governments ratified the 'Treaty of Cessation' and initiated the de-jure transfer of the territory to India, on August 16, 1962. As a result, Puducherry also celebrates independence a day after India celebrates independence.

Lament for Neglected Tradition

Amidst the commemoration, the freedom fighters voiced their disappointment over the way in which independence has been celebrated in recent years. The event, which traditionally features the Lt Governor hoisting the national flag, has witnessed her absence for a few years now, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Critics argued that their absence undermines the significance of the martyrs' contributions and the historic day itself.

Call for Respect

A call resonated among the attendees to attribute greater respect and recognition of the martyrs who shaped Puducherry's destiny. Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs' memorial along with a guard of honour. Freedom fighters were honoured by Djeacoumar, Selvam, and Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma with shawls and sweets. MLA  A John Kumar, District Collector E Vallavan, DGP B Srinivas, Secretary to Government D Manikandan, and others participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry de jure transfer of power

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp