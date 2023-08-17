Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry freedom fighters' monthly aid hiked by Rs 2,000

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  On the occasion of Puducherry's Independence Day, CM N Rangasamy announced an increase in financial assistance to freedom fighters, from the current `10,000 to `12,000 a month, commencing from September.

The aid will be provided to 1,348  freedom fighters in Puducherry, the CM said at a function to honour them at Kamban Kalai Arangam. The CM also honoured the freedom fighters and adorned them with shawls.

CM Rangasamy said he will take up the statehood issue directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing his intent to meet the PM shortly, the CM asserted his commitment to championing Puducherry's aspirations for statehood. He underscored the UT government's efforts to secure full statehood for Puducherry. Numerous resolutions had been passed in the legislative assembly, and these resolutions were conveyed to the Centre.

"We have been steadfastly urging the Centre to grant Puducherry the status of a full-fledged state, and we shall continue to do so with unshakable determination," the CM said. The ceremony was attended by MLA Anibal Kennedy, District Collector E Vallavan, and government officials.

