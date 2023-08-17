Home States Tamil Nadu

Surge in users propels growing demand for e-bike charging points in Tiruchy

Currently, e-vehicle rental facilities are available at the Tiruchy railway station and some of the major restaurants and hotels in the city.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   As the number of e-vehicle users has gone up, so has the demand for e-vehicle charging points. With significant rise in e-vehicle users in Tiruchy city, commuters and residents have raised the demand for e-vehicle charging points at parking areas in the city, particularly of the Southern Railway station.

Currently, e-vehicle rental facilities are available at the Tiruchy railway station and some of the major restaurants and hotels in the city. However, the absence of charging points has spelled inconvenience for e-vehicle users.

"I depend on my e-bike to commute from home to the Tiruchy railway station every day. If the railway provides e-vehicle charging points, it would benefit users like me. It would provide an additional income for the railway," said Ganesh M, a resident.

With the railway implementing projects to provide more passenger amenities at stations, some of the e-vehicle users said the move would also be push towards green energy transportation facilities. "Soaring fuel prices have forced many commuters to rely on e-vehicles. But the absence of e-vehicle charging points at various places across the country is a concern.

The railway should consider setting up e-vehicle charging points at various places. It would also exhort more commuters to shift to e-vehicles," said Dr T Sivasubramaniam, another resident. Meanwhile, senior railway officials said they would consider setting up e-vehicle charging points in railway stations in the future.

