Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates visits institutions, meets public

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates, led by its Chairman K Anbalagan, visited various places, including Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and schools across the Tirunelveli district, in the presence of District Collector K P Karthikeyan and Tirunelveli corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy on Wednesday.



In a statement, the district administration said the members of the committee also met the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims. "The committee members visited the Melapalayam Urban Health Centre and checked if the centre has all the basic amenities for the patients. They also took stock of medicines available for treating snakebites and dog bites.

The committee further inspected the construction of a bridge on the Vannarpettai south bypass road and the 'Thozhi' guest house for working women, which is secured by a biometric-door-opening system. They enquired about the women's well-being at the guest house.

They inspected the office of the joint commissioner of commercial tax and checked the food quality, hygiene and other parameters at the hostel maintained by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department for the girl students of a government college. The committee members also inspected the integrated registration officer and talked to the people who visited for the registration," the statement read.



Moreover, the committee members met the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims in the super speciality unit of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and inspected the ongoing construction of an emergency care unit of the hospital worth Rs 20 crore. They interacted with the patients of cardiology, nephrology and other departments about the medical facilities.

The committee analysed the learning and teaching methods and facilities provided to the students in the Reddiarpatti Union Primary School. Meanwhile, the residents of Melapalayam demanded the committee members recommend to the state government to construct a service road in the railway gate area, citing traffic congestion in the area.



"We will bring all the demands of the public to the notice of the state government," Anbalagan said. MLAs S Sivakumar, E Paranthaman, Rajeshkumar and Jawahirullah were present.

