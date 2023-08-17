Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Tamil Nadu techies killed as car falls off bridge

Police said S Kathiravan (30), one of the victims, may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident which killed all the three on the spot. 

Published: 17th August 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Three died in a car accident near Maduranthakam when one of them allegedly lost control of the car and plunged 20 feet from a bridge along the road on the Trichy-Chennai Highway | Express

Three died in a car accident near Maduranthakam when one of them allegedly lost control of the car and plunged 20 feet from a bridge along the road on the Trichy-Chennai Highway | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Three software engineers of a Chennai company died in a car accident near Madurantakam on the outskirts of the city early on Wednesday after their vehicle plunged 20 feet from a bridge located on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. 

Police said S Kathiravan (30), one of the victims, may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident which killed all three on the spot. Kathiravan of Dindigul district, Nandakumar (55) of Thiruvarur, and R Karthick (37) of Tirunelveli district were returning to Chennai from Ramanathapuram when the accident happened.

Police said around 6 am, the driver allegedly lost control and the car fell off the bridge, hitting the ground nearly 20 feet below. All three were crushed to death. Hearing the noise, passersby and villagers rushed to the spot. Madurantakam police and fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies. 

Bodies were identified using Aadhaar cards, families were informed: Police

The bodies were later sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem. A police source said, “We identified them with their Aadhaar cards. We have informed their families. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the postmortem.” Police have registered a case and further probe is on.

Plunges 20 feet 
Kathiravan, one of the victims, may have dozed off while driving the car, police sources said   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Three dead car accident Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp