Three Tamil Nadu techies killed as car falls off bridge
CHENNAI: Three software engineers of a Chennai company died in a car accident near Madurantakam on the outskirts of the city early on Wednesday after their vehicle plunged 20 feet from a bridge located on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.
Police said S Kathiravan (30), one of the victims, may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident which killed all three on the spot. Kathiravan of Dindigul district, Nandakumar (55) of Thiruvarur, and R Karthick (37) of Tirunelveli district were returning to Chennai from Ramanathapuram when the accident happened.
Police said around 6 am, the driver allegedly lost control and the car fell off the bridge, hitting the ground nearly 20 feet below. All three were crushed to death. Hearing the noise, passersby and villagers rushed to the spot. Madurantakam police and fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies.
The bodies were later sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem. A police source said, “We identified them with their Aadhaar cards. We have informed their families. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the postmortem.” Police have registered a case and further probe is on.
