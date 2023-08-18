Home States Tamil Nadu

Central water panel inspects TN's Mullaiperiyar dam

Published: 18th August 2023

Mullaiperiyar dam

Mullaiperiyar Dam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: Five members, including the central water committee chief engineer, and engineers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam, baby dam, and shutter on Thursday.

As per Supreme Court’s order, the three-member supervisory committee convened by Chief Engineer of Central Water Committee Sathish Kumar, and engineers from Tamil Nadu Sam Ervin and P Vijayakumar, accompanied by Kerala Water Irrigation Board engineers Anil Kumar and Arun, jointly inspected the dam. 
On Thursday, the five-member team arrived at Thekkady and headed to Mullaiperiyar Dam by boat. During their visit, they inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam, baby dam, shutter areas, water level, storage capacity, etc. 

Officials from the PWD said following the inspection, these team members will organise meetings with officials in Delhi soon through video conference.

