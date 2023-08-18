Congress calls Lieutenant Governor enemy of Puducherry, pawn of Modi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress accused Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan of not working for the welfare of the people and instead appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday. They also called her an enemy of the Union territory for supporting NEET.



Addressing a joint press conference, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief V Vaithilingam said, "The Lt Governor is quick to comment on various matters, yet remains conspicuously silent on the Manipur issue." Vaithilingam and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condemned her lack of empathy and the Puducherry government's failure to aid those affected. "She is simply acting as a pawn for the PM and home minister," said Narayanasamy.



Narayanasamy accused her of misusing her power to make political statements on Tamil Nadu and said that she has no right to do so by virtue of holding dual gubernatorial positions. "If she is interested in making political comments she can resign first," he added. Calling her comments politically motivated, Vaithilingam challenged her statements on the performance of economically disadvantaged students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in NEET. Narayanasamy accused her of distorting facts and called her the UT's enemy, and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi a betrayer. He further called both the PM's puppets.



The Congress leaders also blamed CM N Rangasamy for inadequate efforts and mismanagement of government schemes. Narayanasamy contended that Rangasamy announced schemes without allocating sufficient funds. He accused the CM of blaming officials when these initiatives are faced with challenges. The overall state of affairs in the UT was painted as chaotic, with Narayanasamy criticising the Lt Governor and Speaker R Selvam for assuming roles akin to "super CMs".



Narayanasamy said Rangasamy was not serious about statehood and that it was a political gimmick. He ruled out statehood for Puducherry under BJP’s tenure and assured that it will be achieved within three months if Congress assumes power. Vaithilingam flayed the AINRC-BJP government for failing to get Pondicherry University to reserve 25% for Puducherry students in all courses, despite UT colleges being affiliated with the central university.



The leaders then criticised PM Modi for his decision to rename the Nehru Museum in Delhi. Congress leader M Vaithianathan announced events to commemorate the upcoming birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, on August 20. Additionally, it was revealed that several leaders from Yanam were expected to join the Congress on the same day, signalling potential shifts within the political landscape.

