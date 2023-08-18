Dispel lies spread by opposition: Tamil Nadu CM to DMK booth agents

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Political discussions which used to happen at benches outside tea shops have now shifted to social media. Therefore, all DMK functionaries should open social media accounts and spread information on the functioning of the Dravidian model of governance, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

He was talking to booth agents at a programme organised for the party’s booth agents in the southern region in Peravoor on Thursday. Stalin said, “The DMK government has brought in various initiatives including the Cauvery drinking water scheme and laid roads to a length of 500 km in villages for the development of the district.

Booth agents should tell people what our government has done for them since assuming office in 2021. BJP and AIADMK are spreading lies on social media. Apart from blindly opposing the DMK, the AIADMK has no political ideology. The saffron party and its ally are accusing the DMK of harbouring separatism only because they are not able to digest the principles and schemes of the government.”

There are reports saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might contest from Ramanathapuram in the 2024 LS polls. However, Modi has not fulfilled any promise made to the district and fishermen, Stalin said.

“Modi had promised to turn Rameswaram into an international tourist spot when he campaigned here in 2014 and laid the foundation stone in 2019 for a 17-km railway track from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi, the track which was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone. He has not fulfilled any of his promises, either to Ramanathapuram or the country. The tender for AIIMS Madurai has been floated after years of announcements, just as the polls are getting closer. It remains to be seen how they are going to complete the construction soon,” Stalin said.

Elaborating on the responsibilities of booth agents, Stalin asked them to spend at least one hour a day to meet people in their area. He asked them to be thorough about all government schemes and see what would be applicable to voters in their area. Following the meeting, Stalin visited a small fishermen's colony at Akkalmadam near Rameswaram and interacted with families.

Some party cadre sustained minor injuries while returning from the DMK event in Ramanathapuram when their van overturned near Paramakudi.

BJP cadre in house arrest

Meanwhile, police kept Linga Muthu of Paramakudi, union secretary of BJP, in house arrest for his social media posts threatening to hoist black flags and put up posters against Stalin who arrived at Ramanathapuram. Police said the action was taken considering law and order issues.



