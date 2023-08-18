Home States Tamil Nadu

District Green Committee saves 235 trees from being felled for widening road in TN

According to officials, the highways department will carry out road expansion work for 5.5 km of the Avinashi - Kochi highway via Tiruppur and Pollachi from 7 metres to 16 metres.

District Green Committee has planned to remove 109 trees to facilitate road widening work.

COIMBATORE: With the support of the District Green Committee, an environmental team led by the collector has planned to remove 109 trees between Meenakshipuram Railway Gate and Ganapathipalayan near Anaimalai to facilitate road widening work.

According to officials, the highways department will carry out road expansion work for 5.5 km of Avinashi - Kochi highway via Tiruppur and Pollachi from 7 metres to 16 metres, for which it has marked to remove 364 trees on the side of the road. But, following the assessment survey by the district green committee along with the state highways and revenue department and NGO Green Care, the number has come down to 109.

Speaking to TNIE, K Syed, a member of the District Green Committee said, “We carried out the inspections along with officials from various departments and we decided to save 86 trees from axing as they were farther than 16 m. Apart from that, we have decided to transplant 169 trees, saving up 235 trees. The road has over 30 varieties of trees, which have grown naturally through birds. Before chopping the marked trees, our members will check if there are any bird nests or chicks on the trees. If something will be found, we will wait for the birds to vacate from there.”

