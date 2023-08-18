Estimates committee pays visit to educational, healthcare institutions in 2 districts

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates, led by chairman K Anbalagan, inspected the works of the Thamirabarani - Nambiyar - Karumeniyar river-linking project on their second day of visit to the Tirunelveli district, on Thursday.



After visiting the construction of a bridge over the national highway in Ponnakudi, the committee members visited the Tirunelveli corporation's Kallanai girls' higher secondary school, where they inspected the classrooms and toilet facilities for students. The members also interacted with the students.



Speaking to the media persons, Anbalagan said 95% of the river-linking project works have been completed. "The construction work of two buildings at an outlay of `92 crore is underway. They will be functional in two months. The Kallanai girls' school witnessed a decline in the number of student admissions this year due to the lack of basic amenities. The committee will recommend the construction of more classrooms and toilets for students. It will also recommend cleaning the nearby canal, which is polluted," he added. Corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy was present on the occasion.



In the Tenkasi district, the committee visited the District Government Headquarters Hospital, the veterinary hospital in Vallam village, and the government primary school of Seevakanallur.



Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Library Committee, led by chairman S Sudharsanam, inspected the libraries in Tirunelveli and Gangaikondan. Around `1.46 lakh, which was collected from Tirunelveli corporation and Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, and Kalakkad municipalities, was handed over to Tirunelveli District Library through the committee members.



District Collector K P Karthikeyan and MLAs K Ganapathi, N Thiyagarajan, and S Stalin Kumar were present.

ALSO READ:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates visits institutions, meets public

TN assembly estimate committee inspects KGMCH

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates, led by chairman K Anbalagan, inspected the works of the Thamirabarani - Nambiyar - Karumeniyar river-linking project on their second day of visit to the Tirunelveli district, on Thursday. After visiting the construction of a bridge over the national highway in Ponnakudi, the committee members visited the Tirunelveli corporation's Kallanai girls' higher secondary school, where they inspected the classrooms and toilet facilities for students. The members also interacted with the students. Speaking to the media persons, Anbalagan said 95% of the river-linking project works have been completed. "The construction work of two buildings at an outlay of `92 crore is underway. They will be functional in two months. The Kallanai girls' school witnessed a decline in the number of student admissions this year due to the lack of basic amenities. The committee will recommend the construction of more classrooms and toilets for students. It will also recommend cleaning the nearby canal, which is polluted," he added. Corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy was present on the occasion. In the Tenkasi district, the committee visited the District Government Headquarters Hospital, the veterinary hospital in Vallam village, and the government primary school of Seevakanallur. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Library Committee, led by chairman S Sudharsanam, inspected the libraries in Tirunelveli and Gangaikondan. Around `1.46 lakh, which was collected from Tirunelveli corporation and Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, and Kalakkad municipalities, was handed over to Tirunelveli District Library through the committee members. District Collector K P Karthikeyan and MLAs K Ganapathi, N Thiyagarajan, and S Stalin Kumar were present. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Estimates visits institutions, meets publicgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TN assembly estimate committee inspects KGMCH