GO issued to bring two police stations under Coimbatore city limits

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The work to transfer two stations from rural district police to Coimbatore City police began on Thursday, following the issue of GO on Wednesday. With this, the number of police stations in city limits has gone up to 20 and the number of police stations under the rural police has reduced to 33.

According to sources, the expansion of city police limits to Thudiyalur and Vadavalli was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Assembly in April. But the government order was not issued until Wednesday,

“The GO to bring the two police limits from Rural district police to City police was received on Wednesday and immediately the District police formed a committee to hand over the stations to the control of Coimbatore city Commissionerate,” sources said.

There were demands to expand the city police limits for over a decade. As of now, Thudiyalur is categorised as a heavy station and Vadavalli is medium. Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan said, “The jurisdiction, strength and assets of the two police stations will be handed over to the city police. A committee has been formed to carry out the process and the process will be completed within a week.”

The chief minister had also announced three new police stations at Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram following the car blast incident in October 2022 and the stations were inaugurated in May. Kavundampalayam, which was under the limit of Thudiyalur, was already bifurcated and was brought under the city limits and now the entire Thudiyalur and the Vadavalli police limits would come under the city limits.

