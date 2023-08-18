Median trouble: No end to accidents near Jeeyapuram bus stop in TN

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Jeeyapuram bus stop on the Tiruchy-Karur state highway (SH) continues to be a nightmare for commuters and passengers about to board. Over the years, the bus stop, stretching from Kudamurutti bridge to Andhanallur, has been witness to several accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, said activists.

They attributed the width of the median on the road to be the reason behind the high rate of accidents as it eats up a significant portion of the road, tempting commuters, particularly motorists, to flout rules and try and overtake buses parked on the bus stop.

Accidents near the bus stop continued even after the road was expanded at a cost of Rs 55 crore last year, said sources. In an effort to reduce accidents on the road, activists and the public, in 2021, petitioned with the then Tiruchy District SP Sujith Kumar, following which a committee comprising police officers, road transport officials and state highways officials was constituted to submit a report based on assessment. According to road safety activist P Aiyarappan, steps were taken by officials based on the committee report; accidents, however, went on unabated near the bus stop.

"It was mentioned in the report that the central median on the stretch was eating up most of the area; when a bus stops to board passengers, vehicles waiting behind are tempted to overtake the bus and cause accidents," said Aiyarappan. The report suggested alterations to the median and recommended the construction of speed breakers on both sides of the road. However, officials are yet to act on the recommendations, said sources.

"Since the bus stop falls in close proximity to government offices, schools, banks and colleges, we had even petitioned the district administration to shift it to another nearby location," added Aiyarappan. When contacted, a state highways official told TNIE, "Though we did not find the need to move the bus stop to another location, we will take the steps required to construct speed breakers, put up warning boards and alter the median."

