Rumour of chopper crash near TN's Tirukoilur debunked

Sources from Tirukoilur reported unusual sounds on Wednesday afternoon and night.

Published: 18th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 07:53 AM

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Hours after villagers in Tirukoilur were perplexed by sounds of what felt like a crash, sparked by a video on social media, claims of a helicopter accident were dismissed as routine training exercises at the Indian Air Force base.

Sources from Tirukoilur reported unusual sounds on Wednesday afternoon and night. Residents of Vanapuram, Pagandai, Maiyanur, Athiyur, Ariyalur, Melandhal, and Manalurpettai were perplexed by what seemed to be the distant sound of an aircraft. In the aftermath, a video purporting to depict a helicopter crash near Madampoondi village began to circulate online.

Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police N Mohanraj dispatched personnel to inspect the area and employed drone technology to survey the forest. The fire service personnel from Tirukoilur and Thiyagadurugam also aided the search. After an exhaustive five-hour inquiry, the police dismissed the claims of a crash as false.

In a statement issued by SP Mohanraj, he said the video circulating online was a recording of a helicopter crash from Ooty, in 2021. It was wrongly propagated as an incident in the Maiyanur forest area, following the unusual sounds heard on Wednesday. The statement urged the public not to succumb to undue apprehension and assured them those responsible for disseminating false information will be held.

In a separate communication from Kallakurichi District Collector Shravan Kumar, it was relayed that reports of strange sounds from Vanapuram and surrounding villages had been confirmed as sounds from routine exercises at the IAF stations at Sulur and Tanjore. 

