Home States Tamil Nadu

TN AIIMS gets off ground four years after PM Modi laid stone

Based on the prequalification round, firms will be selected for taking part in the final tender.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS in Madurai

Ramanathapuram Government Medical College, from where the Madurai AIIMS will function temporarily | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, the union government on Thursday invited prequalification applications for the construction of buildings and site development of the facility. As per the notification, the project would be executed in two phases and completed in 33 months. 

Based on the prequalification round, firms will be selected for taking part in the final tender. The main tender may be finalised by December 2023 and construction work is expected to start in January 2024. To clear the doubts about the project for firms desirous of participating in the prequalification evaluation, a meeting will be held on the Government TB Hospital Campus, Thoppur, Madurai, on September 4 around 11 am.

It will be conducted through video-conference and applicants are advised to send a request through email at least two days before the scheduled date to take part in the meeting. Application for prequalification must be submitted by September 18 noon. 

Applicants must submit their company-related documents, including GST registration details and GST clearance certificate. For foreign companies, bank account statements of their country of residence, copy of trade licence for non-residents, residential address of country of origin, and a local contact number must be submitted.

As per the plan, AIIMS Madurai will be constructed on 222.47 acres near Thoppur. The 870-bed facility will have an outpatient department, a clinical ward, an infectious disease block, an Ayush block with 30 beds, teaching blocks for students, hostels for students and nurses, and a 750-seat auditorium. The estimated project cost is Rs 1,977 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will bear 82% of the cost (Rs 1,621 crore), and the union government will bear the rest. 

Announcement for AIIMS made in 2015

The first announcement to set up AIIMS in TN was made in 2015 and the foundation stone was laid by PM Narendra Modi in 2019. The loan agreement for the project was signed between the union government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency in 2021.

A list of documents that need to be submitted along with the prequalification application can be downloaded from the following websites: www.dgmarket.com, http://www.pmssy-mohfw.nic.in, and https://jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai.

JICA to fund 80% of cost of Rs 1,977 crore

To be built on 222.47 acres, AIIMS Madurai will have 870 beds, an OP unit, a clinical ward, an infectious disease block, an Ayush block with 30 beds &   teaching blocks for students

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Madurai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp