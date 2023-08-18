TN CM pays tribute to Murasoli Maran, hails his book on state autonomy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ahead of his two-day visit to Ramanathapuram, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tribute to the portrait of DMK leader and former Union minister Murasoli Maran at Anna Mandram, Silaiman, in Madurai as a part of the commemoration of his 90th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Following the event, Stalin proceeded to Ramanathapuram to preside over a programme for the DMK’s south zone booth-level agents.

In his tweet, CM Stalin said, “We are celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of Murasoli Maran who has lived as the consciousness of party leader Kalaingar. In commemoration of his birth anniversary, we paid respects to his portrait at Anna Mandram, which was opened by our leader and former chief minister Kalaingar back in 1952 in Silaiman. Everyone should read the book ‘Mannila Suyatchi’ authored by Maran. His ideals should be passed down to the younger generation.”

Earlier in the day, Stalin met Rajendran of Thathaneri who has been donating huge sums of money for the development of corporate schools in Madurai, through his grocery business. Stalin appreciated Rajendran’s service to society. He later left for Ramanathapuram, where people were waiting in large numbers along the roadside to meet him.

