TN panels verifying jumbo corridors listed by centre

COIMBATORE: Two committees formed by the state government are verifying the elephant corridors identified and listed in a report released by the union ministry of environment forests. Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy told this to TNIE while commenting on the report prepared by the Project Elephant Division of the ministry, with help from the Wildlife Institute of India.

The report states 150 elephant corridors, including 20 in Tamil Nadu, have been identified across the country. As per the report, elephant corridors in TN are located in Kallar, Anaikatti North and Anaikatti South in the Nilgiris district.

Reddy told TNIE, “We have started identifying the corridors by constituting two panels to the north and south of the Palghat gap. We will try to complete the report at the earliest.” Reddy said the committees were formed of the forest department’s own volition and not because of a Madras High Court order. The Segur corridor in Mudumalai Tiger is the only notified corridor in the state and others are in the process of identification.

The report by Project Elephant division listed encroachment, including a compound wall constructed by a water theme park, a government-owned horticulture farm and Forest College and Research Institute as bottlenecks for free elephant movement in the Kallar corridor (Jaccanaire slope - Hulikal Durgam-Nellithurai-Koothamandi south).

Likewise, the entrance to SACON and Kandivazhi tribal settlement are bottlenecks in Anaikatti North - Anaikatti South corridor. Inspector General of Forest Ramesh Kumar Pandey of Project Elephant said focused monitoring can be helpful in timely securing of the corridors and in understanding elephant movement patterns, predicting human-elephant conflict, so as to devise proactive conflict mitigation strategies.

