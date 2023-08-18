Waste dumped on road poses health hazard in Kovai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 200 m stretch in Kavundampalayam in Ward 17 of West Zone is turning into a mini dumping yard, as residents and even sanitary workers are discarding waste in the open, which is posing a health risk.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist, told TNIE, “A mini dump yard is in the making in Kavundampalayam and the CCMC does not bat an eyelid. The public movement has reduced on the stretch due to the dumping of garbage, and the area has turned into a hot spot for activities such as ganja peddling and liquor consumption. Earlier, police used to patrol the area at night, but it has stopped.”

According to sources, the area was under Thudiyalur police station limits. Now it falls under Kavundampalayam station, which was started recently. Officials are in the process of marking the boundaries of both the stations, and until it is finalised. no one from either station is patrolling the area.

Further, the activist said several children visit the Anganwadi in Mullai Nagar which is situated nearby, and they are at risk because of the trash piles.

A sanitary official of the CCMC said workers do not dump garbage in the open, but only in the bins placed on the road. “The road is located on the border of two wards of West and North zones, due to which sanitary workers from both zones are engaged in blaming each other. We will deploy sanitary workers immediately and clean the area.”

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “There are no residential buildings on the road yet. Also, there is a pending case, which is pending in court, regarding ownership of the place where garbage has been dumped. But, we shall immediately inspect the spot and take steps to clear the garbage and also to prevent people from dumping waste again.”

