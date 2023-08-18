Water level in TN's Mettur worries samba farmers in Delta region

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Samba paddy farmers in the district are a worried lot as the water level in Mettur dam, as of Thursday, stood at only 53 feet (19.7 tmc). Due to the low water level, farmers have not commenced samba cultivation.

On this day last year, the water level at Mettur Dam stood at 120 feet (93.47 tmc). “Last year, by this time, I had started work on samba cultivation; by the end of August, I had transplanted the nursery,” said K A Koothalingam of Pallathur, pointing out that most of the farmers in the area are yet to start preparing for this year’s samba cultivation.

B Balasundaram of Peravurani said that by this time of the year, farmers in the area would be busy readying for samba cultivation. “Even the Karnataka government’s announcement about releasing 10 tmcft water failed to enthuse farmers as it is not enough to save even the standing kuruvai itself,” Balasundaram added.

Even if some farmers decide to raise samba nurseries getting groundwater from pump sets, they were not sure of saving the crop in the absence of assurance of water flow in the canals fed by the Cauvery.

P Sukumar of Thirupponthurthi said uncertainty loomed large over samba cultivation due to reduced water levels.

“Farmers in our area might delay samba cultivation and hence be forced to cultivate medium-duration varieties and not long-term varieties for which expenditure and labour requirement is low,” Sukumar said.

Last year, samba and thalady crops were cultivated on 1,38,905 hectares in the Thanjavur district. The target acreage for this year was fixed at 1,35,000 hectares, which, farmers opine, would be a near-to-impossible feat to achieve.



