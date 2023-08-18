Why location of proposed Siddha varsity changed: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Wednesday sought a report from the state government explaining the reason behind the decision to establish the Siddha University in Chennai instead of Tirunelveli district.

A bench of justices SS Sundar and B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by the government seeking to modify an order passed by the court in December 2020, directing the government to set up an Indian System of Medicine University at Chettikulam in Tirunelveli expeditiously. But the additional advocate general sought modification of the order and sought permission to construct the Siddha University at Madhavaram in Chennai so that the state would have control over the university.

The judges questioned why the government is seeking to set up all major institutions in Chennai. Is south Tamil Nadu not a part of the state?, they asked and directed the government to justify its decision. The case was adjourned for two weeks.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Wednesday sought a report from the state government explaining the reason behind the decision to establish the Siddha University in Chennai instead of Tirunelveli district. A bench of justices SS Sundar and B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by the government seeking to modify an order passed by the court in December 2020, directing the government to set up an Indian System of Medicine University at Chettikulam in Tirunelveli expeditiously. But the additional advocate general sought modification of the order and sought permission to construct the Siddha University at Madhavaram in Chennai so that the state would have control over the university. The judges questioned why the government is seeking to set up all major institutions in Chennai. Is south Tamil Nadu not a part of the state?, they asked and directed the government to justify its decision. The case was adjourned for two weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });