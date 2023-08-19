Balveer case: Madras High Court adjourns hearing of pleas filed by victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing of two petitions filed by a victim of the alleged Ambasamudram police custodial torture, seeking compensation and the report submitted by senior IAS officer P Amudha, who was appointed by the government to hold a high-level inquiry into the allegations.

The petitioner, T Arunkumar (27), said after VK Puram police booked him on an ‘attempt to murder’ charge, he was taken to Ambasamudram police station, where ASP Balveer Singh, who was later suspended, pulled out his teeth and assaulted him causing severe bleeding.

Later, Balveer Singh and other policemen were booked under various sections and the SC/ST Act. The petitioner said his minor brother and himself were entitled to compensation under the SC/ST Act, the contingency plan of SC/ST Rules, 1995, and also the Amended Rules, 2016. Arunkumar’s mother Rajeswari had filed a petition to the district collector seeking compensation, but no action ensued.

In the second petition, the victim sought the inquiry report submitted by P Amudha. Justice D Nagarjun while hearing the cases gave a direction to post both petitions along with other related petitions

and adjourned the cases to August 21.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to authorities concerned not to grant permission to conduct the AIADMK conference led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Madurai on August 20.

The petitioner, VKR Sethumuthuramalingam, said the meeting venue is situated within a short distance from Madurai airport. “The AIADMK has planned to burst ‘rocket’ crackers and this would affect the movement of flights. Also, the hoardings bearing images of party leaders are above the prescribed height limit. Moreover, the party would block the roads and this would severely inconvenience travellers,” he added.

This apart, S Ganesa Thevar of Sivaganga had filed a petition seeking a direction to the Madurai city police to grant permission for a protest near Munichalai in the city limits on August 20. When the case was taken up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the petition stating that the police had granted permission for the protest on August 19.

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday restrained Google from delisting 14 digital companies, including Matrimony.com, from the Google PlayStore. The bench consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu granted the interim injunction after hearing the arguments of the companies on a batch of appeals filed against a recent order of a single judge who refused to grant relief to them saying the matter shall be decided by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Senior counsel P Chidambaram, appearing for Matrimony.com, contended that the single judge had not cited any law to arrive at such a conclusion that the digital companies could seek relief from a civil court.

