CCMC clears trash, leaves behind construction debris for want of trucks

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after TNIE’s report, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday removed waste that was dumped along the road between Mullai Nagar and Ashok Nagar West in Kavundampalayam. However, construction debris was not cleared allegedly because the civic body did not have enough trucks to transport it.

A team of officials from the west zone officials led by assistant commissioner V Saravanan supervised the clearing work. Saravanan appealed to locals to inform the civic body if they spot trucks dumping waste in the area. Sources said they impose fine on trucks that dump garbage but could not monitor the place on a 24X7 basis.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “I was informed that the place once functioned as a compost yard, and as old habits die hard, people continue to dump waste there. Regular wastes have been removed and only the construction debris is remaining. And for removing them, we need over 10 trucks which is not possible at the moment. We’ll check the feasibility of installing CCTV cameras in the area.”

COIMBATORE: A day after TNIE’s report, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday removed waste that was dumped along the road between Mullai Nagar and Ashok Nagar West in Kavundampalayam. However, construction debris was not cleared allegedly because the civic body did not have enough trucks to transport it. A team of officials from the west zone officials led by assistant commissioner V Saravanan supervised the clearing work. Saravanan appealed to locals to inform the civic body if they spot trucks dumping waste in the area. Sources said they impose fine on trucks that dump garbage but could not monitor the place on a 24X7 basis. CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “I was informed that the place once functioned as a compost yard, and as old habits die hard, people continue to dump waste there. Regular wastes have been removed and only the construction debris is remaining. And for removing them, we need over 10 trucks which is not possible at the moment. We’ll check the feasibility of installing CCTV cameras in the area.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });