Farmers sat windmill leaking oil, TNPCB to look for damage 

Thirumalaisamy (43), the farmer, said, "Three years ago, a windpower company installed wind mills near my farmland.

TIRUPPUR:  The Tiruppur district administration has directed TNPCB to conduct soil tests on a farm at Thungavi village in Madathukulam near Udumalaipet after farmers complained that an oil leak from a windmill damaged several coconut trees in his grove.

Thirumalaisamy (43), the farmer, said, "Three years ago, a windpower company installed windmills near my farmland. Two weeks ago, I saw oil leaking from the windmill spreading into my land. I poured mud to arrest. Later, I realised that the oil had seeped into the ground and affected 220 coconut trees, While trunks turned black in many trees, leaves in some trees turned brown."

President of the farmers association of Tiruppur 'Neera' Periasamy said, "Besides coconut trees, the fertility of the soil has also been affected. When we approached the wind power company, they didn't listen to us. So, we complained to RDO. Besides, we request the revenue officials to check all windmills for oil leaks. If no action is taken, we will stage protests."

An official from the district Administration, "We have informed the wind power company about the issue. A team of workers arrived and started spraying chemicals on the trees to remove the black colour. We have also informed the TNPCB to test the soil in the farmland. We will assess the value of the damage to the coconuts soon."

