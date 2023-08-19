Fitness coach abuses vendor, steals ‘bonda’ in Tamil Nadu, held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old gym trainer was arrested by the Saibaba Colony police for allegedly stealing money and ‘bondas’ from a shop. The accused Prabhakaran (29), working as a fitness coach at a gym in Kanuvai, bought the fritters from the vendor, who sold bondas in a push-kart stall. While settling the bill, an argument broke out between the accused and the complainant P Gunasekaran.

According to police, the trainer abused Gunasekaran, threatened him and took away Rs 200 and some bondas. Following the incident, the vendor filed a complaint and police booked Prabhakaran for extortion and criminal intimidation. He was arrested and remanded in the Coimbatore central prison.

In another incident, six members of gang were arrested during a dacoity bid at Selvapuram on Thursday night. They were caught red-handed while moving towards a house in Sastha Nagar with weapons. One of the suspects is on the run.

The accused were identified as B Beer Mohammed, V Dhananjeyan, S Manickam, K Jagan, J John Joseph and K Manikandan. They were booked under section 399 of the Indian Penal Code (making preparation to commit dacoity), police said.

