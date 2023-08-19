Home States Tamil Nadu

Five years on, Jawadhu Hills PHC in TN has only one doctor

The PHC, established in 2018 for around 12,000 residents, has not conducted even a single delivery for pregnant women.

Published: 19th August 2023

Jawadhu Hills PHC

The PHC operates only twice a week, which is also when the doctors visit. This adds to the rush | s dinesh

By Praveena S A
Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR:  Pungampattunadu panchayat in Jawadhu Hills has a Primary Health Centre (PHC) that offers free delivery for pregnant women round-the-clock. Yet, the women are forced to traverse around 10 km to the government hospital at Pudhurnadu for childbirth as the PHC in their area is short of medical staff. 

The PHC, established in 2018 for around 12,000 residents, has not conducted even a single delivery for pregnant women. It has a total of eight positions, of which seven are vacant. Vacancies for two doctors, four staff nurses, and one lab technician are waiting to be filled.

The centre currently relies on a visiting duty doctor, who attends patients on Tuesdays and Fridays, along with assistance from village health nurses, a home health nurse, and a few students who work as lab technicians. 

“Day or night, it makes no difference. Pregnant women experiencing labour pain are compelled to go to Pudhurnaadu for childbirth,” said Natchiammal (22), a pregnant woman from Perumpally Hamlet in Pungampattunadu. 

Stating that the hospital at Pudhurnadu has sufficient amenities, including specialised units for newborns, district deputy director of health Services Senthil said the hospital observes a monthly average of over 30 childbirths, managed by a team of five doctors.

“Redistributing doctors to the PHC would be of no use as the hospital also lacks manpower. These challenges will be resolved only when postings are filled at the state level,” he added.

