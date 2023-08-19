Former AIADMK minister booked for demanding Rs 10L from sub-registrar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Former AIADMK minister Inbathamilan has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a sub-registrar in Srivilliputhur and issuing him threats. Sources said on February 21 this year, Inbathamilan contacted sub-registrar Muthusamy (55) and told him to give Rs 10,000 to a person sent by the former minister.



"When Muthusamy refused to give any money, Inbathamilan came to his office and threatened to make vigilance sleuths initiate an inquiry against him. Later, Muthusamy brought the issue to the notice of Srivilliputhur AIADMK MLA Manraj and the latter promised to have a talk with Inbathamilan. However, the former minister continued to issue threats. Inbathamilan claimed that he had already lodged complaints against Muthusamy with the DVAC and his superior officers. He also demanded `10 lakh for withdrawing the complaints," they added.



Subsequently, the sub-registrar filed a complaint against Inbathamilan with Srivilliputhur Town police, who, in turn, booked the former minister under IPC sections 384 and 506 (i).

