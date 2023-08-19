Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK minister booked for demanding Rs 10L from sub-registrar

Former AIADMK minister Inbathamilan has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a sub-registrar in Srivilliputhur and issuing him threats.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Former AIADMK minister Inbathamilan has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a sub-registrar in Srivilliputhur and issuing him threats. Sources said on February 21 this year, Inbathamilan contacted sub-registrar Muthusamy (55) and told him to give Rs 10,000 to a person sent by the former minister.

"When Muthusamy refused to give any money, Inbathamilan came to his office and threatened to make vigilance sleuths initiate an inquiry against him. Later, Muthusamy brought the issue to the notice of Srivilliputhur AIADMK MLA Manraj and the latter promised to have a talk with Inbathamilan. However, the former minister continued to issue threats. Inbathamilan claimed that he had already lodged complaints against Muthusamy with the DVAC and his superior officers. He also demanded `10 lakh for withdrawing the complaints," they added.

Subsequently, the sub-registrar filed a complaint against Inbathamilan with Srivilliputhur Town police, who, in turn, booked the former minister under IPC sections 384 and 506 (i).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp