MKU to confer honorary doctorate on N Sankaraiah

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Kamaraj University’s syndicate members have decided to confer an honorary doctorate on veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah. In the presence of Principal Secretary to Higher Education Department A Karthick, the MKU syndicate meeting was held on Friday.

During the meeting, the members passed resolutions to confer a doctorate on 102-year-old Sankaraiah, and also form a committee to conduct an inquiry into the recent scuffle between MKU College Vice Principal P Kabilan and Associate Professor AT Senthamarai Kannan. Last month, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that MKU will be presenting an honorary doctorate to the communist veteran.

Another agenda placed before the syndicate was to consider issuing the pending qualification approval for the post of principal/assistant professor at MKU-affiliated colleges without forming any selection committee as per regulations and the Higher Education Department’s G.O. But, this agenda was deferred by the members.

