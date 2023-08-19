Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU to confer honorary doctorate on N Sankaraiah

The Madurai Kamaraj University’s syndicate members have decided to confer an honorary doctorate on veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah.

Published: 19th August 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Kamaraj University’s syndicate members have decided to confer an honorary doctorate on veteran communist leader N Sankaraiah. In the presence of Principal Secretary to Higher Education Department A Karthick, the MKU syndicate meeting was held on Friday.

During the meeting, the members passed resolutions to confer a doctorate on 102-year-old Sankaraiah, and also form a committee to conduct an inquiry into the recent scuffle between MKU College Vice Principal P Kabilan and Associate Professor AT Senthamarai Kannan. Last month, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that MKU will be presenting an honorary doctorate to the communist veteran.

Another agenda placed before the syndicate was to consider issuing the pending qualification approval for the post of principal/assistant professor at MKU-affiliated colleges without forming any selection committee as per regulations and the Higher Education Department’s G.O. But, this agenda was deferred by the members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University N Sankaraiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp