Section 144 imposed in TN's Tenkasi ahead of Ondiveeran, Poolithevan anniversary events

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Collector Durai Ravichandran has imposed Section 144 CrPC across the district from Friday to Monday ahead of freedom fighter Ondiveeran's 252nd death anniversary. The prohibitory orders will also be in effect in the district from August 30 to September 2 in view of freedom fighter Poolithevan's 308th birth anniversary.



"The public and members of various organisations will visit Pacheri village in Sivagiri taluk on Monday to pay homage to Ondiveeran. A large number of people are also expected to throng Nerkattumseval village on September 1 to pay respects to Poolithevan. As Section 144 CrPC will be in effect across the district during this period, the visitors must pay their respects to the late leaders in groups of no more than four members, so as to avoid crowding," the collector said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Tenkasi district police have requested that visitors to Ondiveeran's anniversary event to obtain vehicle passes from https://ondiveeran.tenkasipolice.org/ or from the nearby police station. For more details, contact 94981 01748.

TENKASI: Collector Durai Ravichandran has imposed Section 144 CrPC across the district from Friday to Monday ahead of freedom fighter Ondiveeran's 252nd death anniversary. The prohibitory orders will also be in effect in the district from August 30 to September 2 in view of freedom fighter Poolithevan's 308th birth anniversary. "The public and members of various organisations will visit Pacheri village in Sivagiri taluk on Monday to pay homage to Ondiveeran. A large number of people are also expected to throng Nerkattumseval village on September 1 to pay respects to Poolithevan. As Section 144 CrPC will be in effect across the district during this period, the visitors must pay their respects to the late leaders in groups of no more than four members, so as to avoid crowding," the collector said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Tenkasi district police have requested that visitors to Ondiveeran's anniversary event to obtain vehicle passes from https://ondiveeran.tenkasipolice.org/ or from the nearby police station. For more details, contact 94981 01748.