Tangedco may decide on scrapping Ennore thermal plant at September meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO is likely to take a decision on discontinuing the supercritical thermal power plant project in Ennore during an upcoming board meeting scheduled for the second week of September.

The power utility recently sent a notice to BGR energy systems, the firm responsible for constructing the Ennore power plant as the company had not commenced significant work on the project for the past 10 months.

An official told TNIE, “The company has responded, but Tangedco has found it unsatisfactory. The final decision is yet to be taken.” According to the Central Electricity Authority report on under-construction thermal power projects across the country, BGR Energy Systems, the contractor, is grappling with a lack of finalised sub-vendors for critical components such as boilers, turbines, generators and equipment supplies. The absence of any initiated engineering work has also raised concerns.

Another Tangedco official said, “As per the central government instructions, the state-owned power utility has to generate or purchase 25% of renewable energy out of the total consumption to achieve zero carbon by 2030. Considering this, Tangedco is focusing on renewable energy projects, which could lead to the withdrawal of the Ennore thermal power project”.

Meanwhile, state general secretary of BMS (engineer’s wing) E Natarajan said the proposed discontinuation of the project has sparked concerns about the significant investment made by Tangedco (approximately `79 crore) for the Ennore plant.

