TN's Thirumangalam GH bags award for treating most number of patients under CM insurance scheme

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Government Hospital Thirumangalam recently bagged a union government award for maintaining standards in the labour ward and a state award for treating more patients under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.



Under the National Health Mission, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare felicitates hospitals that maintain standard quality in labour wards and operation theatres. As a part of this, Government Hospital, Thirumangalam, in Madurai, received the National Quality Assurance Scheme (NQAS) award and the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) certification last year. On behalf of the hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr T Ram received the award from the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M Subramanian at Government Medical College, Omandurar, in Chennai, last Saturday.



On this year's Independence Day, the hospital received its second award from the state government at the Madurai district collectorate, for showcasing the best performance in facilitating the most number of patients under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.



Dr Ram said health officials from another state had visited the hospital nine months ago to conduct an assessment. "After meeting various criteria, the hospital received the awards, said Dr Ram said, adding that more than 286 patients were treated under the chief minister's scheme at the hospital from January till date.



The hospital was established in 1950 and has developed significantly since then. Now it has 145 beds and various departments, including emergency, surgery, gynaecology and dialysis. Around 950 and 1,200 patients visit the hospital every day.

