Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's Thirumangalam GH bags award for treating most number of patients under CM insurance scheme

Under the National Health Mission, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare felicitates hospitals that maintain standard quality in labour wards and operation theatres.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Government Hospital Thirumangalam

Government Hospital Thirumangalam (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Government Hospital Thirumangalam recently bagged a union government award for maintaining standards in the labour ward and a state award for treating more patients under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

Under the National Health Mission, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare felicitates hospitals that maintain standard quality in labour wards and operation theatres. As a part of this, Government Hospital, Thirumangalam, in Madurai, received the National Quality Assurance Scheme (NQAS) award and the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) certification last year. On behalf of the hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr T Ram received the award from the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M Subramanian at Government Medical College, Omandurar, in Chennai, last Saturday.
 
On this year's Independence Day, the hospital received its second award from the state government at the Madurai district collectorate, for showcasing the best performance in facilitating the most number of patients under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.
 
Dr Ram said health officials from another state had visited the hospital nine months ago to conduct an assessment. "After meeting various criteria, the hospital received the awards, said Dr Ram said, adding that more than 286 patients were treated under the chief minister's scheme at the hospital from January till date.

The hospital was established in 1950 and has developed significantly since then. Now it has 145 beds and various departments, including emergency, surgery, gynaecology and dialysis. Around 950 and 1,200 patients visit the hospital every day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Hospital Thirumangalam Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp