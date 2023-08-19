Two detectives arrested for stalking woman in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A newly recruited private detective blew his cover and landed on the wrong side of the law while trailing a woman who separated from her husband. Police arrested the 20-year-old man Sarankumar of Pachapalayam and his boss R Siva Prakasam (72) of Athipalayam, and booked the woman’s husband who had engaged the detectives.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman living at Kurichi near Sundarapuram works as a sales executive in a private firm at Saibaba Colony. She got married to a 42-year-old man in 2015 and separated from him a few years ago. She now lives in her parent's house along with her son. She recently filed a case against her husband in the family court in Coimbatore.

On Thursday morning, while riding to work on a two-wheeler, she spotted Sarankumar trailing her and frequently clicking her photographs. Though she ignored him, he got too close and followed her up to her office. There she caught him with the help of the public. Upon inquiring about him, she learned that he was commissioned by his boss and was following her for many days.

She then lodged a complaint with Saibaba Colony police held inquiries and found out that he was assigned by Siva Prakasam based on her husband’s request. Police then registered a case against the three, including her husband, and arrested the two detectives. According to police, the husband wanted the agency to gather information about her activities.

Police booked the three under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 354 (D) (Stalking) of IPC and section 4 (Harassment of woman) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

According to legal experts, the Private Detective Regulation Bill, 2007 makes it a punishable offence for any agent to violate the Fundamental ‘Right to Privacy’ of any individual. A bill seeking to regulate the activities of private agencies was introduced in Parliament but lapsed. Currently, there is no law regulating detective agencies, they claimed.

