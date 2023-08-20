Advocates to stage protest against Centre’s bills to replace IPC, CrPC

Home States Tamil Nadu

Similarly, the All India Lawyers Union also urged the centre to withdraw the three legislation which have been referred to the standing committee of Parliament.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Bar Associations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has announced protests for more than 10 days across the state and the union territory demanding the withdrawal of the centre’s bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act.

According to federation chairman N Marappan, demonstrations raising slogans will be held in front of all courts from August 21 to 31. Protests will intensify if the centre fails to accept the demand of lawyers.
The new legislation -- Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Shakshya Bill, 2023 -- go against the Constitution, Marappan said. Resolutions seeking withdrawal of the legislation were adopted at a recent meeting of the federation.

Similarly, the All India Lawyers Union also urged the Centre to withdraw the three pieces of legislation which have been referred to the standing committee of Parliament.

In a statement, the union’s state-acting president A Kothandam and general secretary S Sivakumar blamed the centre for attempting to establish the dominance of Hindi under the pretext of wiping out colonial thinking. Pointing out that several amendments were made to the three colonial laws in the past, they said the bid to replace the key laws would lead to a delay in the delivery of justice.

