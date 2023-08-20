 AIADMK 'Ezhuchi Maanadu' on August 20  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The stage is set for AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to address lakhs of party supporters at the AIADMK's 'Ezhuchi Maanadu' in Madurai on Sunday evening. This would be the party's first state-level conference after Palaniswami assumed the foremost position in the party following the ouster of O Panneerselvam.



While announcing the 'Ezhuchi Maanadu' as early as April this year, EPS had said the conference would be a turning point for the party and that it would garner national attention. Former AIADMK supremos M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa used to organise such conferences when they headed the party.



As the party tasted defeat under his leadership during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly elections, Palaniswami would want to overturn his fortunes and as a first step, he is expected to use the Madurai conference to prove that he enjoys the undisputed support of all party members. Party insiders say EPS chose Madurai as the venue because he wanted to put on show the support base he possesses in the southern districts.



At least a few lakhs of cadre in addition to party MLAs and functionaries from across the state are expected to reach the 65-acre conference ground near Mandela Nagar in Madurai rural on Sunday. The party has arranged 12 parking lots, and food counters will be open throughout the day at the venue.



The event will commence with EPS hoisting the party flag to commemorate the party's golden jubilee at 8.45 am. A photo exhibition of the AIADMK's milestones and achievements will also be held at the venue. Various cultural events will keep the cadre entertained during the first half of the day, while EPS will deliver the presidential address in the evening.



Meanwhile, the DMK district unit has postponed the party's hunger strike slated for Sunday to Wednesday. The change in schedule is applicable only for Madurai district and the DMK protest will be taken out in other districts as previously planned.

