DMK to hold hunger strike against centre, TN governor over NEET

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R Radhakrishnan declared a hunger strike at the Chidambaranagar bus stop on Sunday against the centre and governor RN Ravi for not acting on the NEET exemption bill.

"Right from the deaths of Anitha to Jegatheeswaran and his father Selvasekar, the BJP and AIADMK governments, and the governor are responsible. Tamil Nadu was exempted from the test, even though it existed in other states, during the tenures of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

The President rejected Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government's NEET exemption bill. However, it was not informed in the state assembly for almost 21 months," a statement read, adding that the NEET exemption bill was again passed in the state assembly by the DMK government in September 2021, but the governor refused to give assent.



Acting on the request of the DMK youth wing secretary and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, district units of DMK youth wing, student wing and doctor's wing will host a one-day hunger strike at Chidambaranagar bus stop from 9 am to 5 pm, on Sunday. MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will also be present.

