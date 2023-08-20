Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to hold hunger strike against centre, TN governor over NEET

Tamil Nadu was exempted from the test, even though it existed in other states, during the tenures of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 20th August 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R Radhakrishnan declared a hunger strike at the Chidambaranagar bus stop on Sunday against the centre and governor RN Ravi for not acting on the NEET exemption bill.

"Right from the deaths of Anitha to Jegatheeswaran and his father Selvasekar, the BJP and AIADMK governments, and the governor are responsible. Tamil Nadu was exempted from the test, even though it existed in other states, during the tenures of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

The President rejected Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government's NEET exemption bill. However, it was not informed in the state assembly for almost 21 months," a statement read, adding that the NEET exemption bill was again passed in the state assembly by the DMK government in September 2021, but the governor refused to give assent.

Acting on the request of the DMK youth wing secretary and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, district units of DMK youth wing, student wing and doctor's wing will host a one-day hunger strike at Chidambaranagar bus stop from 9 am to 5 pm, on Sunday. MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will also be present.

ALSO READ | Amid NEET row, TN CM Stalin pitches for moving education to state list of Constitution

ALSO READ | AIADMK flays DMK government for NEET suicides

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK to hold hunger strike NEET exemption bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp