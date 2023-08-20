Faulty signals make life hard for motorists in TN's Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The poor state of traffic signals in Perambalur town has made commuting worrisome for motorists in the district, who have sought an immediate solution to the problem.

Of the five traffic signals at the New bus stand, Palakarai, Rover Arch, Sangupettai and Kamarajar Valaivu in Perambalur town, the ones at the New bus stand, Palakarai and Sangupettai have stopped working, while the ones at Rover Arch and Kamarajar Valaivu work only partially. This, coupled with increased vehicular traffic and a lack of traffic police at all times has made traffic snarls a common sight, often leading to accidents.

Despite several complaints being made to the Perambalur police, no action has yet been taken. "The town faces heavy traffic in the morning and evening hours due to improper functioning of signals and absence of traffic police. It takes at least five minutes to cross each signal. Also, every time I cross the Rover Arch signal, I am scared, because the roads that converge here are narrow and the vehicles do not seem to slow down much. Students often struggle to reach school on time, and sometimes even ambulances are stuck here," A Raj, a resident of Perambalur, told TNIE.

"Since part of the signal at Kamarajar Valaivu does not work, motorists are often left confused about whether to move or to stay," said S Sarweshwaran, a motorist from Amman Nagar, who also called for installing a signal at the four-junction road.

"Sometimes, home guards are placed on duty here. But they have no idea how the signals work. Due to this, we are unable to reach work on time," added Sarweshwaran. When contacted, a senior official from Perambalur traffic police told TNIE, "Other signals are functioning properly except Sangupettai. There are no traffic snarls in the town; it is only Sanguppettai post that needs to be replaced."

