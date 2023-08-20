Hairpin bend on Harur four-lane road unsafe: Residents

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur filed a petition with the Dharmapuri administration urging the state highways department to rectify issues on the four-lane roads near Thinnapattti village.

In the petition, the residents stated that the Dharmapuri - Harur road is a key road connecting major areas like Kadathur, Pappireddipatti, and Salem. In the ghat area near Odasalpatti in Thinnapatti village, a dangerous road curve is posing various issues for commuters and minor accidents have also been reported.

“Due to the nature of the road, the hairpin bend makes it difficult for commuters to pass and obstructs the visibility ahead,” they said.

R Arasangam, District Secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi told TNIE, “The department is currently conducting expansion of the old roads, 70% works for which are completed. This road is crucial as it connects with many major areas in the district. But the road is treacherous near Odasalpatti. There is a dangerous hairpin bend, especially at Thinnapatti, which will become an accident-prone area if not rectified. It must be rectified while the construction is going on.”

K Vivek, a resident of Harur, and a daily commuter on the road said, ‘There is an S-shaped hairpin bend in this road near Odasalpatti, the turns are extremely sharp and while turning, we cannot see any vehicle in the opposite lane. Moreover, most vehicles speed past the road as it is a highway and during the turns, we cannot control the vehicles properly. This bend must be straightened as several accidents have been reported on the road.”Officials from the state highways department told TNIE, “We have received the petition and we will conduct an inspection on the road in the upcoming week. Following this, a report will be filed and action will be taken based on it.”

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur filed a petition with the Dharmapuri administration urging the state highways department to rectify issues on the four-lane roads near Thinnapattti village. In the petition, the residents stated that the Dharmapuri - Harur road is a key road connecting major areas like Kadathur, Pappireddipatti, and Salem. In the ghat area near Odasalpatti in Thinnapatti village, a dangerous road curve is posing various issues for commuters and minor accidents have also been reported. “Due to the nature of the road, the hairpin bend makes it difficult for commuters to pass and obstructs the visibility ahead,” they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); R Arasangam, District Secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi told TNIE, “The department is currently conducting expansion of the old roads, 70% works for which are completed. This road is crucial as it connects with many major areas in the district. But the road is treacherous near Odasalpatti. There is a dangerous hairpin bend, especially at Thinnapatti, which will become an accident-prone area if not rectified. It must be rectified while the construction is going on.” K Vivek, a resident of Harur, and a daily commuter on the road said, ‘There is an S-shaped hairpin bend in this road near Odasalpatti, the turns are extremely sharp and while turning, we cannot see any vehicle in the opposite lane. Moreover, most vehicles speed past the road as it is a highway and during the turns, we cannot control the vehicles properly. This bend must be straightened as several accidents have been reported on the road.”Officials from the state highways department told TNIE, “We have received the petition and we will conduct an inspection on the road in the upcoming week. Following this, a report will be filed and action will be taken based on it.”