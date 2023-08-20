Hassled by bad road to graveyard in Tamil Nadu, SC men threaten to burn body en route

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Irked by dishonour even in death, Schedule Caste residents of Elaikadambur in Periyakurichi panchayat of Ariyalur district, who were forced to carry their dead to a graveyard on a waterlogged mud road for years, attempted to cremate the body of an elderly woman on Sendurai-Pennadam Road on Saturday.

After police, revenue and rural development department officials held peace talks with the residents and levelled the road with sand as a temporary measure, the protesters took the body to the graveyard and cremated it there.

Over 200 families residing in the SC colony of the village near Sendurai have been facing hardship in carrying their dead to the crematorium because of the bad condition of the road which becomes slushy and

difficult to walk during rain.

The road branching off Sendurai-Pennadam Road for about a km is the only access route to the graveyard. The road that passes through agriculture fields has been damaged due to the continuous lifting of soil by farmers for personal use, residents said. Because of this, the road has deep trenches at some places and bodies have to be carried through knee-deep water during rainy seasons to the graveyard, they said.

Aggrieved over the delay by officials, residents had warned of protests in April this year. But officials held talks and promised action. Months later, a resolution was also adopted during the gram sabha held on August 15 to have the road repaired.

Against this backdrop, finding it difficult to carry the body of P Achikannu (85), who passed away early on Saturday, through the road that was water-logged due to recent rains, villagers attempted to cremate her body on the Sendurai-Pennadam Road. On information, Sendurai police officials and revenue authorities rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers.

The road was also levelled using sand with the help of an excavator.D Mathiyazhagan, a resident, said, “The road to the graveyard also encroaches on either side. It has been a challenge for us to carry the deceased on the road during rainy seasons. The road is uneven and has several pits. “

Speaking to TNIE, Sendurai Block Development Officer (BDO) A Prabhakaran said, “We have temporarily fixed the road with sand. We have forwarded a proposal to the government seeking `30 lakh for building an all-weather road.”

ARIYALUR: Irked by dishonour even in death, Schedule Caste residents of Elaikadambur in Periyakurichi panchayat of Ariyalur district, who were forced to carry their dead to a graveyard on a waterlogged mud road for years, attempted to cremate the body of an elderly woman on Sendurai-Pennadam Road on Saturday. After police, revenue and rural development department officials held peace talks with the residents and levelled the road with sand as a temporary measure, the protesters took the body to the graveyard and cremated it there. Over 200 families residing in the SC colony of the village near Sendurai have been facing hardship in carrying their dead to the crematorium because of the bad condition of the road which becomes slushy and difficult to walk during rain.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The road branching off Sendurai-Pennadam Road for about a km is the only access route to the graveyard. The road that passes through agriculture fields has been damaged due to the continuous lifting of soil by farmers for personal use, residents said. Because of this, the road has deep trenches at some places and bodies have to be carried through knee-deep water during rainy seasons to the graveyard, they said. Aggrieved over the delay by officials, residents had warned of protests in April this year. But officials held talks and promised action. Months later, a resolution was also adopted during the gram sabha held on August 15 to have the road repaired. Against this backdrop, finding it difficult to carry the body of P Achikannu (85), who passed away early on Saturday, through the road that was water-logged due to recent rains, villagers attempted to cremate her body on the Sendurai-Pennadam Road. On information, Sendurai police officials and revenue authorities rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers. The road was also levelled using sand with the help of an excavator.D Mathiyazhagan, a resident, said, “The road to the graveyard also encroaches on either side. It has been a challenge for us to carry the deceased on the road during rainy seasons. The road is uneven and has several pits. “ Speaking to TNIE, Sendurai Block Development Officer (BDO) A Prabhakaran said, “We have temporarily fixed the road with sand. We have forwarded a proposal to the government seeking `30 lakh for building an all-weather road.”