Man cheats SSI of Rs 2.5L over sale of used car in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A man from Sivakasi has been booked for allegedly cheating a special sub-inspector attached to Thiruthangal police station of Rs 2.25 lakh under the pretext of selling him a car that belonged to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary's office. Sources said the victim, P Srinivasan, wanted to buy a vehicle for his daughter and her husband.

On July 23, G Ramesh Kumar approached the SSI and said used Innova cars at the chief secretary's office were available for sale at Rs 6,75,000 per vehicle. "Srinivasan paid Rs 1 lakh as advance to Kumar on the same day. Upon Kumar's demand, the policeman also asked his daughter to transfer Rs 25,750 to the Sivakasi resident's bank account towards availing insurance for the vehicle," they said.

When the SSI later told Kumar that he wanted to see the vehicle, the latter sent him pictures of five cars. "After a while, he deleted the pictures and claimed that sharing pictures of government vehicles would lead to big issues later. Then he demanded Rs 1 lakh more for booking the car and Srinivasan transferred this amount too. But, when the suspect demanded another Rs 1 lakh, the SSI grew suspicious and demanded a receipt for the amount already paid. Subsequently, Kumar included Srinivasan in a conference call, which was also attended by a man who claimed to be an IAS official. This man yelled at Srinivasan for seeking a receipt and also reprimanded Kumar for introducing himself to such people," the sources added.

Claiming that his reputation with the IAS officer got tainted, Kumar threatened to complain against Srinivasan with the Inspector General of Police. Suspicious over the developments, the SSI demanded his money back. However, Kumar did not provide a proper reply and even issued death threats to Srinivasan. Based on a complaint from the SSI, Thiruthangal police booked Kumar and the unidentified person who pretended to be the IAS officer.

