Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai locals in Tamil Nadu trained in wetland conservation 

Dr C Sivasubramaniyan of Tamil University stressed on community participation. Dr S Raja of Kongu Arts College delved on the sustainability of wetlands.

Published: 20th August 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

wetland conservation , Nagai locals

Nagapattinam DFO Yogesh Kumar Meena leading a visit to Point Calimere Sanctuary during the two-day training camp | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Forest Department in Vedaranyam trained locals in wetland conservation from August 16 to August 18. Experts and researchers from various institutions sensitised them to improving support for wetlands such as Point Calimere Sanctuary.

The programme held at Kodiyakarai as per directions of District Forest Officer Yogesh Kumar Meena focused on teaching locals and officials the various aspects of wetland conservation and improving community involvement. The participants included village forest committees (VFCs) and eco-development committees (EDCs), and biodiversity management committees (BMCs).

Tiruvarur DFO LCS Srikanth explained the significance of wetlands in the state. Dr V Balaji from OMCAR Foundation addressed the management of coastal and marine biodiversity and highlighted the conservation of coral reefs, seagrass and dugongs. Dr S Balachandran, an ornithologist from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), touched on the importance of Ramsar sites.

Dr C Sivasubramaniyan of Tamil University stressed community participation. Dr S Raja of Kongu Arts College delved into the sustainability of wetlands. Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr K Arivoli explained ecotourism opportunities and alternative livelihood options. Vedaranyam Forest Range Officer B Ayub Khan touched on Wetland People Biodiversity Register (PBR) and Tamil Nadu Wetland Rules, 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wetland conservation  Nagai locals Yogesh Kumar Meena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp