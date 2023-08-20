Nagai locals in Tamil Nadu trained in wetland conservation 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Forest Department in Vedaranyam trained locals in wetland conservation from August 16 to August 18. Experts and researchers from various institutions sensitised them to improving support for wetlands such as Point Calimere Sanctuary.

The programme held at Kodiyakarai as per directions of District Forest Officer Yogesh Kumar Meena focused on teaching locals and officials the various aspects of wetland conservation and improving community involvement. The participants included village forest committees (VFCs) and eco-development committees (EDCs), and biodiversity management committees (BMCs).

Tiruvarur DFO LCS Srikanth explained the significance of wetlands in the state. Dr V Balaji from OMCAR Foundation addressed the management of coastal and marine biodiversity and highlighted the conservation of coral reefs, seagrass and dugongs. Dr S Balachandran, an ornithologist from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), touched on the importance of Ramsar sites.

Dr C Sivasubramaniyan of Tamil University stressed community participation. Dr S Raja of Kongu Arts College delved into the sustainability of wetlands. Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr K Arivoli explained ecotourism opportunities and alternative livelihood options. Vedaranyam Forest Range Officer B Ayub Khan touched on Wetland People Biodiversity Register (PBR) and Tamil Nadu Wetland Rules, 2017.

