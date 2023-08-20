Notice on plea to release water for TN's Tirunelveli farmers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed to release water for the cultivation of paddy and other crops in the Tirunelveli district.



R Papanasam, in his petition, submitted a G.O. was passed on July 18 for releasing water from Papanasam, Servalaru and Manimutharu dams to four channels--North Kodaimelalagian Channel, South Kodaimelalagian Channel, Nadhiyunni Anicut and Kannadian Anicut--for 105 days from July 19 to benefit 18,090 acres of agricultural land.



However, after 15 days of irrigation, the authorities stopped the water supply without any prior intimation, the litigant alleged. He further said nearly 30,000 families are depending on the water for cultivation and they would face hardship if water is not released.

A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to be heard along with a similar matter.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed to release water for the cultivation of paddy and other crops in the Tirunelveli district.R Papanasam, in his petition, submitted a G.O. was passed on July 18 for releasing water from Papanasam, Servalaru and Manimutharu dams to four channels--North Kodaimelalagian Channel, South Kodaimelalagian Channel, Nadhiyunni Anicut and Kannadian Anicut--for 105 days from July 19 to benefit 18,090 acres of agricultural land.However, after 15 days of irrigation, the authorities stopped the water supply without any prior intimation, the litigant alleged. He further said nearly 30,000 families are depending on the water for cultivation and they would face hardship if water is not released. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to be heard along with a similar matter.