One-third of schemes announced by DMK govt in TN completed in two years

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has completed as many as 1,053 schemes out of 3,350 announced during the last two years and instructions have been given to various heads of departments to expedite the work on remaining projects.

According to sources, iconic projects like the Rs 230-crore Kalaignar multi-speciality hospital and the Rs 114-crore Kalaignar memorial library have been completed while projects like the development of Outer Chennai Ring Road at a cost of Rs 850 crore, decongestion of Koyambedu by developing a new market complex at Thirumazhisai, Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation, Rs 20,000-crore Parandur airport project and Rs 250-crore Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Thiruvallur are still on paper.

Even the satellite city project announced by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is yet to gain shape. Official sources told TNIE that Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has instructed the government departments to expedite the completion of announcements made from 2021-22 to 2022- 23 within the next two months.

According to the data available, orders have been issued for 2,065 announcements and work is underway. As many as 23 announcements are pending with the Union government and orders are yet to be issued for 96 projects. These include the chief minister’s announcements under Rule 110, budget speech and the minister’s announcements on the agriculture budget among others.

Sources said that during a high-level meeting held recently, Meena urged the departments to drop any announcement which is not feasible and expedite the remaining. However, a major concern for the government is that G.O. has been issued for many projects, but implementation at ground level is yet to be initiated. Sources said instructions have been given to identify the works which can be commenced in the next six months and the ongoing works which can be completed in the next six months.

Sources said out of 1,672 projects announced for the current financial year, 61 have been implemented and work is underway on 766 announcements. Projects like building a sports stadium of international standards are pending as land identification is still under process.

