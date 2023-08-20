Stir after faeces found on wall of govt school in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of a government higher secondary school at Mathur in Tirutani staged protest for the second day on Saturday after human excreta was found on the lock and walls of the building on Friday.

Members of the parent-teacher association alleged that the lack of a proper compound wall and security measures had led to the incident. As the protest continued for a second day, officials visited the school and promised action.

According to sources, the school has around 380 students studying from Class 6 to 12. “The school lacks proper infrastructure and is congested. The place lacks security arrangements and has become a haven for those into illegal activities. We have requested the officials to construct a new building on a two-acre land identified, with all facilities. Student strength has been on the decline every year owing to these problems, but officials are not worried about it,” a member of the association said.

The protesters said the school is right in the middle of the village. When it was upgraded from middle school to high school and then to higher secondary school, classrooms were built opposite to the original structure. Due to this, part of the school does not have a proper compound wall. The school also lacks sufficient toilets, they added.

Officials from the school education department said a proposal has been sent to construct a new building and all the demands will be fulfilled. Police said they have received a complaint from the headmistress and are combing through CCTV footage from nearby areas. A similar incident was earlier transferred to CB-CID, and police said they are now consulting their seniors for transferring the case. An FIR has been registered under Sections IPC 268, 448, and 427.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the incident and demanded strong action against the miscreants. In a statement, he said this has come after the Vengaivayal incident. “There are reports that the school complex has become a haven for anti-social elements during nighttime. The Thiruvallur chief education officer should do the needful.”

