TN has moved to third spot from last in innovation: TN Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan said the state has moved to the third spot from the last in terms of innovation, and a total of 2.9 lakh individuals were given training in the last two years. He also said a foundation stone has been laid for constructing industrial parks on 325.64 acres of land across the state and works are in progress.

He was speaking at the ‘Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha’ event. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was also present. Anbarasan said Startup Thiruvizha will be organised in all the districts “We will continue to strive to create new entrepreneurs. Adequate assistance will be provided to entrepreneurs. Help centres have been started to provide advice and training to them.”

In the last two years alone, 8.98 lakh people have been given innovative training. “Schemes are being implemented to transform startups into companies. For the first time in India, TN has provided facilities for 28 microclusters.”

Rajaa said that in the last two years alone, the registration of startup companies has increased three times. “Coimbatore plays an important role in keeping Tamil Nadu at the top in various fields,” he said.

Rajaa told reporters, “Coimbatore holds a special place in the Chief Minister’s heart. Many projects are coming to Coimbatore.”

