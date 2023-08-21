CM Stalin rolls out Green Fellowship Programme 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday rolled out a two-year green fellowship programme. Under the programme, 40 meritorious fellows, four research associates and a programme lead have been selected by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change and the Institute for Energy Studies (IES), Anna University, which serves as the knowledge partner.

In a release, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary to the government in the environment, climate change and forests department, said the programme not only underscores the government’s commitment to a greener future but also underlines the pivotal role youth can play in shaping policy, driving change and securing the state’s environmental future.

In a pioneering initiative CM Thiru @mkstalin rolled out the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme today. 40 young men and women have been selected as first green fellows of the state. Anna University is the knowledge partner.

The selected green fellows will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000, a travel allowance of `15,000 for travelling within the district and a laptop. They will have access to training sessions, workshops and networking opportunities to improve their skills. “Green fellows will also get an opportunity to receive a PG diploma in “Climate change and sustainability” from Anna University upon successful completion of the programme,” Sahu said.

On broader objectives, Sahu said the fellowship is aimed at supporting district administrations across Tamil Nadu in better delivery of environmental services and creating robust institutional systems and processes for environmental policy management and setting a benchmark worthy of emulation in other regions.

“The green fellow will play a vital role in supporting the district administration’s environmental endeavour. They will assist in the implementation of significant government projects like the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission. Their responsibilities extend to aiding efficient delivery of environmental services and promoting eco-friendly alternatives/ exemplified by initiatives like Meendum Manjappai,” the release said.

