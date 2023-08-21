Desilting of rivers carried out by PWD ineffective, allege Lalgudi farmers

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The farmers in Lalgudi taluk have alleged that the PWD department recently carried out desilting works in the taluk ineffectively. The allegations came to the fore after the recently constructed Koozhaiyar drain - spanning 890 metres - built at a cost of Rs 23.50 lakh in the Sengaraiyur village in Lalgudi sustained damages in the recent rain.

The farmers also said the 5.90-kilometre drain of Nandiyaru worth Rs 1.94 crore in Iruthayapuram village was damaged during the visit by Chief Minister MK Stalin last month. Alleging poor quality of work, farmers here called for the immediate attention of the state government, adding that "the PWD department failed to effectively carry out desilting works."

The PWD department had recently completed the desilting of the two drains. During a spot visit, TNIE found out that portions of the river drains in Sengaraiyur village and Iruthayapuram village sustained damages, with gaps formed on the surface.

Further, a portion of the river drain in Sengaraiyur village had collapsed. Last month, CM MK Stalin reviewed the desilting work carried at the Koozhaiyar drain - spanning 890 metres - at a cost of Rs 23.50 lakh in the Sengaraiyur village in Lalgudi, and at the 5.90-kilometre drain of Nandiyaru in Iruthayapuram village, which is being desilted at a cost of Rs 1.94 crore.

Both the works are in the final stages. However, the recent rain spelled trouble as it led to gaps formed on the surface of the river drains, say farmers. Ariyur panchayat, a farmer hailing from Sengaraiyur village, said, "Flood relief was issued for crop damage extending to about 80 acres of paddy field in this area. Excess water from Mukkombu had found its way into the paddy fields, following which officials concerned built the drains.

However, we observed gaps on the drains following the rain that lashed in the second week of August. If a mild spell of rain could cause such damage, the gravity would be much severe during heavy spells." PM Sahadevan, president of the Small Farmers Lift Irrigation Society in Iruthayapuram village, Nandiyaru region, told TNIE,

"During the rule of late CM MG Ramachandran, a special G.O. was issued to us to take water from the Nandiyaru to irrigate a total of 144 acres of farmlands. However, the waterway to our village was endured damages due to the desilting work. When we try to petition with CM Stalin during his visit, officials from the PWD-WRO stopped us, assuring us that work will be carried out after the CM visit. It's been a month and the officials are yet to attend to our petition." On asked why the waterway was broken in the first place, he said,

"The officials said they wanted to showcase a plain area in a neat manner as it would appeal to the eyes of the CM. But now water is coming and repair would cost more than a lakh that we cannot afford." When contacted, a senior official of the PWD WRO department told TNIE, "We would inspect and find out if any cracks were formed in the drain. We are aware of the damages to the waterway in Iruthayapuram village. It will be fixed soon."

