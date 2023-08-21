Families of Denotified Communities stage protest by pulling down AIADMK party flag

By Express News Service

THENI: Families of Denotified Communities (DNCs) staged a protest by pulling down the AIADMK party flag at Kanniyampatti village in the Chinnamannur area in the district on Sunday. According to sources, people belonging to a total of 68 communities claimed that, during the British colonial period, their communities were given a single community certificate under the umbrella category of DNC, but offered limited in their area.



"They have been fighting for the 'DNC' certificate to attain validity across the state. Meanwhile, in 2021, the present AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanswami provided the Vanniyar community with 10.5% internal reservations against the welfare of the members of the DNCs. This definitely affects the growth and development of their children at a large level," sources added.



The villagers added that they would never vote for the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Sources further said, in order to express their agitation, they staged a protest against EPS by pulling down AIADMK party flags that were hoisted in the village. Following this, the AIADMK members in the village also continued their protest.

